Moore Capital Management LP Increased Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Holding; Thornburg Investment Management Lowered Facebook (FB) Holding

Moore Capital Management Lp increased Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) stake by 288% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moore Capital Management Lp acquired 216,000 shares as Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG)’s stock declined 17.04%. The Moore Capital Management Lp holds 291,000 shares with $6.14M value, up from 75,000 last quarter. Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda now has $1.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 442,298 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 2.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 25,902 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Thornburg Investment Management Inc holds 976,368 shares with $162.75M value, down from 1.00M last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $560.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK DOES NOT STORE ANY DATA IN RUSSIA, REDUCING MOSCOW’S POTENTIAL ACCESS TO DATA; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO – HAVE BEEN IN TOUCH WITH THE UK INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE SINCE FEB. 2017; 25/03/2018 – Facebook has been scraping years worth of Android call and text data, according to a report; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK GOT 0-499 U.S. NSLS TOTAL REQUESTS JAN.-JUNE 2017; 22/03/2018 – Facebook is vulnerable to a user revolt and a government crackdown, says Niall Ferguson; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is making its biggest executive shuffle in company history; 11/04/2018 – Facebook Loses Ground as People Spend More Time on Google Sites; 23/05/2018 – Facebook Loses EU Friends as Bloc’s Lawmakers Weigh Break Up; 25/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: Facebook is blocking legitimate candidates from buying election ads for the June 5th primary…; 09/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg’s Testimony Released Ahead of Hearings (Video)

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $2.39M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, January 15. Stretch Colin also sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 13. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.97 million. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Does Facebookâ€™s Libra Currency Change the Outlook of Visa Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s Next for Facebook (FB) Stock Heading into Q2 2019 Earnings & Beyond? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Is Great, but FB Is a Terrible Company – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Twin has invested 1.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Excalibur Mgmt stated it has 6,664 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank Trust Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,404 shares. Adage Cap Partners Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 1.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.99 million shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri has 17,198 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 30,954 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 72,903 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Moreover, Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 1.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 10,489 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Deccan Value Invsts LP reported 1.20 million shares. Tradewinds Lc invested in 5,240 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Provise Mngmt Gru reported 0.38% stake. Greystone Managed Invests Inc, Saskatchewan – Canada-based fund reported 41,943 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) stake by 37,526 shares to 491,437 valued at $31.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Worldpay Inc stake by 19,017 shares and now owns 521,023 shares. Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) was raised too.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, January 31. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, March 14. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $155 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. Bank of America maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, March 18. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $187 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Near-Term Outlook for Shipping Industry Not Enthralling – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GasLog’s Livanos delivers lively fireside chat at Marine Money – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shipping in focus as Marine Money Week rolls on, banks eye clean loans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) stake by 146,000 shares to 104,000 valued at $18.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Churchill Cap Corp stake by 850,000 shares and now owns 150,000 shares. Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Golar LNG Limited had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co.