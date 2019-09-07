Moore Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC); Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding Held by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 597.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 209,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 244,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 5.21 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: 1Q GDP GROWTH PROBABLY SIMILAR TO 4Q 2017; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Acquisition of Andeavor Unanimously Approved by Both Companies’ Boards, Expected to Close in 2H; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Andeavor for Total Enterprise Value of $35.6B; 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 14,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 72,001 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, up from 57,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 24,922 shares to 430 shares, valued at $75,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,978 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (Call) (NYSE:ECA) by 225,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 4.27 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 910,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM).

