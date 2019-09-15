Moore Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Entergy New (ETR); American Tower New Com (AMT) Holder Girard Partners LTD Trimmed Stake by $583,848

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 58.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 27,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $113.52. About 988,802 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 14/03/2018 – NRC ISSUES CONFIRMATORY ORDER TO ENTERGY; 07/05/2018 – Entergy Probing If Actors Were Paid to Root for Its Power Plant; 22/05/2018 – GLOBAL NUCLEAR FUEL AWARDED $250 MILLION-PLUS CONTRACT TO FUEL ENTERGY NUCLEAR BOILING WATER REACTORS; 23/04/2018 – Entergy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR TO 56% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM REACTOR TO 97% POWER FOR REPAIRS: OPERATOR; 06/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR IN MASSACHUSETTS SHUT ON WATER LEAK; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PALISADES REACTOR IN MICH DROPS TO 30%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR RAISED TO 100% FROM 92%: NRC

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (AMT) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 21,674 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.43 million, down from 24,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in American Tower Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.48M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $566.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Etf (BNDX) by 8,749 shares to 183,213 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 5,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH).

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 115,675 shares to 284,325 shares, valued at $13.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 415,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold ETR shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

