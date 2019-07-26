Moore Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Wpx Energy (WPX); South Dakota Investment Council Holding in Oracle (ORCL) Cut by $5.82 Million

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 109,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 729,728 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19 million, down from 839,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.29. About 7.85 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 7.41 million shares traded or 0.77% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,734 were reported by Howe & Rusling. Thompson Investment Mngmt holds 1.09% or 105,958 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Trust Co holds 86,575 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com invested in 20.78M shares or 0.99% of the stock. Pzena Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 8.61M shares or 2.52% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ssi, California-based fund reported 5,723 shares. Boston Research Management has invested 0.26% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 211 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 1.85M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Barton Invest holds 0.1% or 11,375 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0.62% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 17.88M shares. First Interstate National Bank, Montana-based fund reported 23,984 shares. 4.28 million were reported by Century.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.52 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS) by 13,930 shares to 17,930 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 256,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,700 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X).

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “WPX Energy To Explore Options For Its Permian Water Business – Forbes” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 135,000 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $49.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 46,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.