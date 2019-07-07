Moore Capital Management LP Holding in First Bancorp P R (FBP) Raised by $4.72 Million as Market Value Declined; Antero Res (AR) Position Held by Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11M, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 5.63 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 429,100 shares as the company's stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.53 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.33 million, up from 7.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in First Bancorp P R for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 595,421 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 37.80% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Press Release: Fitch Affirms First Bancorp's Ratings at 'B-' and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP – TRANSACTIONS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF TRIUMPH BANCORP, FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria's Subordinated Notes to 'CCC+'; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI); 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Increase; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. 7,200 Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $49,689 were bought by RADY PAUL M. $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million worth of stock. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10.

