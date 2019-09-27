Moore Capital Management LP Has Upped By $9.08 Million Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding; A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Barr A G PLC (LON:BAG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Barr A G PLC has GBX 720 highest and GBX 580 lowest target. GBX 627.50’s average target is 6.36% above currents GBX 590 stock price. Barr A G PLC had 7 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Wednesday, June 5. See A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) latest ratings:

Moore Capital Management Lp increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Moore Capital Management Lp acquired 75,000 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Moore Capital Management Lp holds 175,000 shares with $21.21M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $22.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $106.51. About 1.19M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased Equitrans Midstream Corporat stake by 85,383 shares to 36,000 valued at $710,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 545,000 shares and now owns 955,000 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises has $15800 highest and $13900 lowest target. $150.71’s average target is 41.50% above currents $106.51 stock price. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 11 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) rating on Thursday, May 2. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $14500 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 6 with “Outperform”. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, June 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, makes, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 660.12 million GBP. The firm operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other divisions. It has a 20.85 P/E ratio. It offers flavored drinks, fruit purÃ©es, cocktail mixers and syrups, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, still and juice drinks, ice creams, fruit drinks, iced tea, and water.

It closed at GBX 590 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.