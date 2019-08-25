Moore Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Next Century Growth Investors Maintains Position in Ricebran Technologies (RIBT)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Ricebran Technologies (RIBT) by 77.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 299,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% . The institutional investor held 685,835 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 386,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Ricebran Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 52,223 shares traded. RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) has risen 18.99% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RIBT News: 08/05/2018 – RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies Backs 2018 Rev $16M; 08/05/2018 – RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES – MAINTAINING REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $16 MLN FOR FULL-YEAR OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), And Others; 24/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies to Relocate its Corporate Headquarters to the Woodlands in Texas as of May 30, 2018; 28/03/2018 – FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 5.35 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES AS OF FEB 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY NOW REPORTS 18.9 PCT STAKE IN RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES AS OF MARCH 21 VS A STAKE OF 16.2 PCT AS OF SEPT 13, 2017 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ RiceBran Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RIBT); 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies Continues to Believe Balance Sheet Is Sufficient to Support Growth Plan for 2018 and Beyond; 08/05/2018 – RiceBran Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 11c

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 128,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 165,252 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, down from 293,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 15.77 million shares traded or 19.79% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 3:00 PM; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 4/5/2018, 7:30 PM; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 1:00 AM; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/4/2018, 10:30 AM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaint

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal Tru Comm holds 9,932 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Compton Capital Management Ri has 35,469 shares. Guardian Investment Mgmt owns 42,254 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Gfs Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 6,030 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. The New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sageworth Co has 0% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Birchview LP has 0.6% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tompkins Financial holds 0.07% or 5,581 shares in its portfolio. 43.15 million are held by Dodge Cox. Burns J W & Incorporated New York reported 0.79% stake. Ameriprise Fincl reported 28.27 million shares stake. Prudential holds 3.79M shares. Twin Mgmt Inc stated it has 206,450 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. 5.91 million are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. Guardian Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 6,700 shares.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 10,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Has Upside â€” But Mind the Risks – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Nektar (NKTR) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announce FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Bempegaldesleukin with Opdivo for Treatment of Patients with Untreated Advanced Melanoma – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold RIBT shares while 5 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.49 million shares or 9.05% more from 3.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). Eam Limited Liability Corp holds 244,118 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 53,233 shares or 0% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 52 shares. Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). Northern Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Com holds 0.34% or 685,835 shares in its portfolio. 187,500 are held by First Eagle Mngmt Limited Liability Com. 12,444 are owned by Charles Schwab Mngmt. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) for 943,412 shares. Mcf Advsr Lc owns 35 shares. 34,126 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 39 shares. Cannell Peter B Inc accumulated 42,408 shares. Bluecrest Ltd stated it has 22,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.11 million activity. 6,400 shares valued at $18,650 were bought by CHEMEROW DAVID I. on Tuesday, May 28. Gendason Ari David also bought $2,009 worth of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) on Monday, June 10. The insider BRONNER BETH L bought $10,379. On Tuesday, May 28 the insider Rosenthal Brent David bought $38,176. $5,840 worth of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was bought by Hoogenkamp Henk on Friday, June 7.

More notable recent RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ROIC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Inpixon to Acquire Indoor Mapping Leader Jibestream – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Canadian pot producer OrganiGram looks to Nasdaq to expand – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Intersect ENT Is Getting Mauled Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 13,937 shares to 113,076 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 16,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,941 shares, and cut its stake in Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW).