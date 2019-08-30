Moore Capital Management LP Has Raised Zendesk (ZEN) Holding By $3.72 Million; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Genpact Limited (G)

Among 3 analysts covering Genpact Limited (NYSE:G), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Genpact Limited has $4700 highest and $36 lowest target. $45’s average target is 10.08% above currents $40.88 stock price. Genpact Limited had 10 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, August 8 with “Hold”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) rating on Sunday, March 3. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $36 target. The stock of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. See Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $36.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $44.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

03/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $36 Maintain

Moore Capital Management Lp increased Zendesk Inc (ZEN) stake by 54.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moore Capital Management Lp acquired 43,800 shares as Zendesk Inc (ZEN)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Moore Capital Management Lp holds 123,800 shares with $10.52 million value, up from 80,000 last quarter. Zendesk Inc now has $8.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $79.83. About 726,308 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.79 billion. The firm offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It has a 27.62 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services.

More notable recent Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genpact Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Republic Bank DEP PFD SER G declares $0.3438 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) were released by: Patch.com and their article: “NYSEG Wants 15 Percent Electric Rate Increase; Hearing Scheduled – Yorktown, NY Patch” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 160,839 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Genpact Limited shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 28,449 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 1.26 million shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.01% or 9,681 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Jlb Assoc has invested 0.05% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Veritable Lp stated it has 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Bain Cap Invsts Limited Com invested 43.03% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). 64,831 are owned by Churchill. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 0.08% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Schroder Mgmt Gp has 0.04% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 46,485 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 21,024 shares. Denali Advsrs stated it has 0.03% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Leuthold Gru Limited Co has 0.43% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Private Comm Na owns 16,255 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited owns 944,964 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zendesk has $10000 highest and $8200 lowest target. $92’s average target is 15.24% above currents $79.83 stock price. Zendesk had 5 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank.

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) stake by 4,803 shares to 7,750 valued at $924,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 46,600 shares and now owns 15,000 shares. Ishares Tr (EEM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Zendesk, Inc.’s (NYSE:ZEN) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Zendesk Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zendesk: Fragmentation Is Its Greatest Moat – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zendesk: Buy The Dip And Remain Patient – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Tech Stock News: Apple, Zendesk, and GoDaddy Report Earnings – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.