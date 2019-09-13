Moore Capital Management LP Has Raised Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Lifted Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Holding by $1.16 Million

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 401.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 13,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 16,654 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, up from 3,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $87.81. About 981,470 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181273: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; Palladium Equity Partners IV, L.P; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Hold Special Conference Call To Discuss New Accounting Standard; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Investment News: Bill Kline out as head of Gallagher’s $55 billion retirement-plan aggregator; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Rev $1.2B

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 516.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 775,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 925,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.94 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 2.19M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 44,910 shares to 23,490 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 125,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,338 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EIDO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Prtnrs has 3,223 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 6,294 shares. Daiwa Grp has 68,814 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Llc owns 17,313 shares. Paloma Prns Management reported 4,193 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 0.06% or 1.15 million shares. Savant Capital Limited Company reported 3,102 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). 963 were accumulated by West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Roundview Capital Limited Co owns 2,388 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.02% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 3,748 shares. Shelton Mgmt reported 33,774 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 84,732 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 5,184 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv owns 14,200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Advsrs Llc accumulated 2 shares. Financial Counselors invested in 0.14% or 42,635 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has 77 shares. Tctc Holding Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,150 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt owns 299,780 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 0.52% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 121,800 shares. Homrich & Berg stated it has 3,164 shares. Cibc owns 68,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cleararc reported 8,706 shares. Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 3,120 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc holds 15,299 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.25% or 2.67 million shares. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Corp owns 3,250 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Kbc Group Nv invested in 354,421 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Com has 5,033 shares.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 42,800 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $26.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.