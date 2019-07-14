Moore Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding in Oasis Pete New (OAS) as Stock Declined; As Thl Cr (TCRD) Valuation Declined, Shareholder West Family Investments Lifted Holding

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 270% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 370,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 10.16M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.63. About 204,853 shares traded or 126.30% up from the average. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 15.05% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 12/04/2018 – CERIDIAN: THL/CANNAE TO PURCHASE $100M SHRS IN PLACEMENT; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND TO RESCHEDULE MEETING LATER THIS YEAR; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting; Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Current Advisory Agreement With Four Wood Capital Will Terminate June 21; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – THL Credit 1Q EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee; 02/05/2018 – THL CREDIT 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 29C; 06/03/2018 – THL Credit: Net Investment Income $1.21/Share at Dec. 31; 06/04/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 127,720 shares to 250,949 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $34,238 activity. Nelson Jane Musser also bought $24,590 worth of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) shares.

More notable recent THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “THL Credit Closes $611 Million Collateralized Loan Obligation – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “THL Credit 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “THL Credit Announces Executive Appointments and New Hires – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2017. More interesting news about THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “THL Credit Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “THL Credit Announces Public Offering Nasdaq:TCRD – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 241,120 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Ajo Lp reported 355,892 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 900 are held by Willingdon Wealth Management. Freestone Cap Ltd Co reported 100,000 shares. D E Shaw And Com Inc holds 0% or 200,937 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,715 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.42% or 154,400 shares. Ohio-based Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has invested 0.03% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Mackenzie Fincl Corp accumulated 84,844 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 22,920 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 33,467 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of America De has 0% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 21,920 shares. 4,450 are held by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oslo Asset Mgmt As reported 6.61 million shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 69,210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated reported 2.54M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Stifel Fincl Corp has 136,198 shares. Ipg Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 129,000 shares. Kennedy Incorporated owns 1.35 million shares. Arizona State Retirement has 194,095 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 0% stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 21,021 shares. 135,480 were reported by King Luther Capital. Guggenheim Cap Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Indiana-based Kessler Inv Gru Llc has invested 0.22% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Raymond James & Associate, Florida-based fund reported 720,742 shares. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Llc has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oasis Petroleum, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oasis Petroleum: A Turnaround Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 100,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.