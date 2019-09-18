Moore Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position in Masco (MAS) as Market Valuation Rose; Boeing Company (BA) Holder Renaissance Investment Group Trimmed Position as Valuation Declined

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53M, down from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 2.52 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 42.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,523 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 million, down from 21,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $383.1. About 3.19M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found; 13/04/2018 – LIMA – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS CLOSING BORDER WITH VENEZUELA TO STOP REFUGEE INFLUX IS “UNTHINKABLE”; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 08/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – WON FOUR NEW ORDERS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; 16/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Makes 166 Times A Typical Boeing Worker — MarketWatch

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.11 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing board to call for structural changes – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Rebound to Close Higher Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Blow For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Masco sets new $2B buyback program – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masco downgraded to Neutral at Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.48M for 14.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

