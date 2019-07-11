Moore Capital Management LP Has Lowered Encana (Call) (ECA) Position by $1.58 Million; As Cooper Companies (COO) Shares Rose, Bradley Foster & Sargent Increased by $321,160 Its Stake

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Cooper Companies (COO) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 1,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,599 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 4,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Cooper Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $333.69. About 266,050 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 23.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO); 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Cos: Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as CFO; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes; 03/04/2018 – COOPER SEES PURCHASE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN 2018, ADDING THEREAFTER

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (Call) (ECA) by 21.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 20.92M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 4,037 shares to 209,201 shares, valued at $49.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 4,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,902 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Co Ltd Partnership invested 1.15% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Moreover, Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Eaton Vance owns 0.04% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 56,175 shares. Goelzer Investment Management has invested 0.2% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Prudential Inc owns 69,022 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc owns 44,123 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 0% or 9 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% or 38,191 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.27% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 67,480 shares. Lord Abbett Lc reported 119,106 shares. Bellecapital International Limited has 11,846 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 64,245 shares. Pictet Bancshares Tru Limited holds 0.38% or 2,900 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ECA’s profit will be $282.99M for 6.36 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 100,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $15.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA) by 130,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT).