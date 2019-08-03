Moore Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake in Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) by $10.53 Million; As Uniqure Nv (QURE) Stock Price Rose, Nantahala Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 418,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.59 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $59.58. About 330,755 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 76.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 390,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.83M, up from 510,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 56.50 million shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Aimmune Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 14/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 22/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Conference May 29; 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018; 15/05/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Emerging market “tremors” after U.S. yield surge, small equity outflow- BAML data; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 181,391 shares to 612,705 shares, valued at $57.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smead Management reported 3.12 million shares. Beacon Fincl Grp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Qs Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Yhb Advsr invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pggm has invested 0.73% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Huber Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 2.51% or 857,564 shares in its portfolio. Middleton & Inc Ma holds 0.5% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 112,495 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 26,766 shares stake. First Fin In holds 0.05% or 2,283 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.39% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Citizens Natl Bank And Trust holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 304,217 shares. Compton Mngmt Ri holds 99,474 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 11.88 million shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 6.61 million shares. Oakwood Management Limited Co Ca holds 1.82% or 157,060 shares.

