Moore Capital Management LP Has Lifted Freeport (FCX) Holding; Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) SI Increased By 25.15%

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) had an increase of 25.15% in short interest. ASMB’s SI was 1.68 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 25.15% from 1.35M shares previously. With 142,000 avg volume, 12 days are for Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s short sellers to cover ASMB’s short positions. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 133,362 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 62.10% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con

Moore Capital Management Lp increased Freeport (FCX) stake by 837.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moore Capital Management Lp acquired 1.68M shares as Freeport (FCX)’s stock declined 11.72%. The Moore Capital Management Lp holds 1.88M shares with $24.17M value, up from 200,000 last quarter. Freeport now has $15.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 11.43 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 11/04/2018 – REG-Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Mine Production to Start After End of Mining a Grasberg Open Pit; 28/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282889 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 COPPER SALES OF 993 MLN POUNDS WERE HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 SALES OF 809 MLN POUNDS; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Rev $4.87B; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA IS IN TALKS WITH RIO ON GRASBERG DIVESTMENT; 03/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH U.S. LNG PROVIDER FREEPORT; 05/03/2018 Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS THERE IS RISK NEW CONTRACT OF WORK WITH INDONESIA GETS DELAYED DUE TO 2019 INDONESIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – PRODUCTION FROM LONE STAR OXIDE ORES EXPECTED TO AVERAGE ABOUT 200 MLN POUNDS OF COPPER PER YEAR WITH APPROXIMATE 20-YR MINE LIFE

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. $524,340 worth of stock was bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L on Friday, June 7. ADKERSON RICHARD C had bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74M on Thursday, June 6. $85,955 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was sold by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 4 analysts covering Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Freeport-McMoRan had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $14 target in Wednesday, February 13 report.

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased Planet Fitness Inc stake by 111,894 shares to 263,106 valued at $18.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Churchill Cap Corp stake by 850,000 shares and now owns 150,000 shares. Worldpay Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Investors Service reported 12,363 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability stated it has 9,430 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 547,142 shares. Regions Finance, Alabama-based fund reported 20,172 shares. Victory Capital Management stated it has 0.07% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Kessler Invest Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.36% or 27,710 shares. Guardian Advsr Lp reported 15,435 shares. Masters Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.00 million shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 63,353 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 175,000 shares. 72,500 were accumulated by Dupont Capital Mngmt. Conning Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 26,106 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt reported 302,740 shares stake. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk has 1,050 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. The company has market cap of $342.54 million. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract.