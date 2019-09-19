Moore Capital Management LP Has Cut Splunk (SPLK) Stake By $5.63 Million; Shorts at Zix (ZIXI) Raised By 11.52%

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased Splunk Inc (SPLK) stake by 47.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 45,000 shares as Splunk Inc (SPLK)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Moore Capital Management Lp holds 50,000 shares with $6.29 million value, down from 95,000 last quarter. Splunk Inc now has $18.53B valuation. The stock increased 4.68% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $122.4. About 1.91M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold Zix Corporation shares while 33 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 2.16% more from 36.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention , and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company has market cap of $436.45 million. The firm offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

