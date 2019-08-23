Moore Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Sempra Energy (SRE) Position as Stock Value Rose; Akre Capital Management Holding in American Tower New (AMT) Has Upped by $23.52 Million as Market Value Rose

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 119,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 7.19M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42B, up from 7.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $228.13. About 699,459 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $139.86. About 367,689 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – UNIT INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA TO DEVELOP LIQUID FUELS MARINE TERMINAL AT LA JOVITA ENERGY HUB IN ENSENADA, MEXICO; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Increases Number of Directors to 14 From 13, Naming Martin a Director; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 125,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $35.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 23,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 265,263 were reported by Rnc Capital Limited Co. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 792,682 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt has 53,551 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 22,908 shares. Zimmer Prtn LP has invested 12.32% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 273,280 shares. Golub Group Limited Liability Company holds 3,372 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 7,185 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc has 0.08% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 915,579 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 5,112 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp accumulated 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Qci Asset Mngmt holds 722 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 28,325 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 2,000 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,790 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Utility Stocks to Buy for an Extra Durable Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Home Energy Reports from SoCalGas and Oracle Helped Customers Reduce Energy Use and Cut Carbon Emissions by 53,000 Tons – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sempra Energy (SRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SoCalGas and Calgren Announce Completion of Dairy Renewable Natural Gas Facility, Expected to be Largest in US – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Sempra Energy (SRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 63,991 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt accumulated 2,200 shares. Wendell David has 46,142 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Dorsey Wright And Assoc has 0.88% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 18,401 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust accumulated 1,121 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 892,996 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Field & Main Financial Bank stated it has 340 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 10,068 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Baxter Bros Inc has 0.16% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,538 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0.98% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 86,488 shares. Mechanics Commercial Bank Tru Department accumulated 0.21% or 4,610 shares. The Florida-based Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,200 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management owns 4,345 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 16 shares.