Moore Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) by $1.15 Million; Federated Investors Has Trimmed Its Position in Dollar Gen New (DG) by $1.65 Million as Shares Rose

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 52.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 12,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 10,946 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, down from 23,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $157.62. About 1.49M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 44,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The hedge fund held 263,326 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.04 million, down from 307,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 2.48 million shares traded or 15.08% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $54.3M; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED; 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE; 11/05/2018 – Nuplazid (Acadia Pharmaceuticals) Drug Overview & Outlook: 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9,455 shares to 17,328 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 110,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18M for 28.76 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimbell Rty Partners Lp by 59,488 shares to 149,488 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 396,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM).

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 EPS, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

Since September 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $62.50 million activity.