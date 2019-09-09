Moore Capital Management LP Has Boosted Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding by $14.00 Million as Stock Rose; Steadfast Capital Management LP Maintains Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.26 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 2.01M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 52,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314.66 million, up from 2.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.11M shares traded or 4.52% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk Corporation owns 15,314 shares. Ckw Fincl owns 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1,100 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 7,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Advsr accumulated 16,564 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Communication Mn has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & Commerce has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Hap Trading Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 342,115 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability accumulated 293 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd reported 9,815 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc accumulated 1.10M shares or 0.04% of the stock. 859,300 were accumulated by Swiss Retail Bank. 950 are held by Covington Management. Voya Mngmt Lc has 188,589 shares. Seatown Pte Limited has 1.48% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 47 shares.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff And Phelps Inv Management holds 0.12% or 68,430 shares. Wedgewood Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,488 shares. Neumann Mgmt Lc invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartford Fin Mgmt accumulated 2.11% or 52,352 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 3.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 356,733 shares. Wendell David Associate, New Hampshire-based fund reported 124,524 shares. Coho Partners Limited holds 0.02% or 8,705 shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D accumulated 230,435 shares or 2.79% of the stock. Verity And Verity accumulated 2.85% or 105,439 shares. 104,716 were reported by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va. Chilton Invest Lc stated it has 5.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Heartland Consultants holds 0.51% or 15,412 shares. Jupiter Asset reported 1.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sterneck Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 12,721 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 79,386 shares.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 4.48M shares to 14.75 million shares, valued at $387.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 67,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,640 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

