Moore Capital Management LP Cut Its Olin (OLN) Stake by $4.20 Million; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Decreased Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Shares Rose

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 1.82M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $222.17. About 4.55M shares traded or 21.30% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Motco invested in 0.52% or 22,703 shares. Mitchell Cap Mngmt holds 0.73% or 8,910 shares. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.79% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 16,229 shares. Ashfield Ltd Com accumulated 1.67% or 63,992 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp owns 202,268 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Service Group Incorporated holds 0.33% or 1.37M shares in its portfolio. Karp Capital owns 7,035 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Ins Co holds 1.44% or 220,081 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.29% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 9,964 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Company holds 0.57% or 12,987 shares. Thompson Investment Mngmt holds 0.4% or 8,432 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 596,667 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 14.73 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $145.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,900 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,500 shares, and has risen its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 350,000 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $21.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 95,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Perella Weinberg Prtn Management Lp holds 0.02% or 25,311 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Lp invested in 29,015 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 148,704 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp stated it has 175,000 shares. Sequoia Advsr Limited Company holds 19,153 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation holds 21,180 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 75,168 shares stake. Utah Retirement System holds 31,135 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Captrust Advsr has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). First Allied Advisory Ser, Missouri-based fund reported 13,894 shares. Kensico Capital Mgmt Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 7.80M shares. Creative Planning has 11,592 shares. Tortoise Management Lc holds 0% or 87 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 41.33% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OLN’s profit will be $75.02M for 10.73 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Olin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4,500.00% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $716,852 activity. Smith Vince J also bought $85,000 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Monday, August 12. $165,678 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Sutton Scott McDougald. $4,479 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Shipp Earl L. The insider BUNCH C ROBERT bought 10,000 shares worth $178,490. Alderman Heidi S bought 2,000 shares worth $33,374.