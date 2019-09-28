Moore Capital Management LP Boosted By $1.02 Million Its Entergy New (ETR) Stake; If Bancorp (IROQ) Sentiment Is 1.25

If Bancorp Inc (IROQ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.25, from 2.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 5 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 4 reduced and sold their positions in If Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 786,960 shares, up from 767,341 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding If Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Moore Capital Management Lp increased Entergy Corp New (ETR) stake by 58.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Moore Capital Management Lp acquired 10,000 shares as Entergy Corp New (ETR)’s stock rose 10.15%. The Moore Capital Management Lp holds 27,000 shares with $2.78M value, up from 17,000 last quarter. Entergy Corp New now has $23.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $117.5. About 844,797 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP: REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Honors Entergy Mississippi, Inc. as 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM REACTOR TO 97% POWER FOR REPAIRS: OPERATOR; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CEO DENAULT SAYS HAD BEEN CONSIDERING 800 MEGAWATTS; 14/03/2018 – NRC: NRC Issues Confirmatory Order to Entergy; 03/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 30/05/2018 – Entergy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85

Among 3 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Entergy has $11600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $114.67’s average target is -2.41% below currents $117.5 stock price. Entergy had 10 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, September 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 7. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, June 14. The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, September 9. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Friday, September 6.

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased Gigcapital Inc stake by 200,000 shares to 50,000 valued at $515,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tronox Holdings Plc (Call) stake by 200,000 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold ETR shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.04% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) or 45,515 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.02% or 24,801 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 275 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. American Inv Services holds 0.43% or 13,168 shares. Next Fincl Grp has 751 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. M&T Natl Bank stated it has 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Meeder Asset Management invested in 0% or 361 shares. 11,347 are owned by Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company. Suntrust Banks accumulated 3,656 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 67 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 2,950 shares. Westpac reported 13,123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Company reported 7,497 shares stake. Lsv Asset accumulated 5.69M shares. 27,087 were reported by Mason Street Limited Co.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding firm for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company has market cap of $76.03 million. The firm offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It has a 21.35 P/E ratio. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in IF Bancorp, Inc. for 48,250 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 325,174 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.27% invested in the company for 101,985 shares. The New York-based Firefly Value Partners Lp has invested 0.22% in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc., a Ohio-based fund reported 15,400 shares.