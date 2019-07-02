Moon Capital Management Upped Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position; CKX Lands (CKX) Sentiment Is 0.8

Moon Capital Management Llc increased Synchrony Finl (SYF) stake by 30.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moon Capital Management Llc acquired 24,440 shares as Synchrony Finl (SYF)’s stock rose 13.29%. The Moon Capital Management Llc holds 105,886 shares with $3.38B value, up from 81,446 last quarter. Synchrony Finl now has $24.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.07. About 6.52M shares traded or 3.60% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%

CKX Lands Inc (CKX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 4 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 5 reduced and sold their stakes in CKX Lands Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 180,264 shares, down from 181,313 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding CKX Lands Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 1,562 shares to 35,486 valued at $7.13 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cigna Corp New stake by 85 shares and now owns 10,419 shares. Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Synchrony Finl had 8 analyst reports since January 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens upgraded the shares of SYF in report on Thursday, January 3 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 30. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of SYF in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in CKX Lands, Inc. for 73,453 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owns 51,250 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors has 0.06% invested in the company for 10,565 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 229 shares.