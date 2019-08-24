Moon Capital Management Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Tnb Financial Increased By $1.06 Million Its General Mills (GIS) Holding

Tnb Financial increased General Mills (GIS) stake by 16.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tnb Financial acquired 20,700 shares as General Mills (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Tnb Financial holds 147,007 shares with $7.61M value, up from 126,307 last quarter. General Mills now has $32.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 2.57M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills

Moon Capital Management Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 0.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moon Capital Management Llc acquired 30 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Moon Capital Management Llc holds 21,943 shares with $4.17 billion value, up from 21,913 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $915.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 01/05/2018 – Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control; 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -1.79% below currents $53.63 stock price. General Mills had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 22. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. Guggenheim maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Citigroup. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of GIS in report on Monday, February 25 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stellar Capital Limited Liability reported 13,400 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Mairs Power invested in 1.71% or 2.72M shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Penobscot Invest Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 11,941 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields & Llc accumulated 18,113 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk) owns 141,934 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Llc holds 1.01 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.66% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Charter accumulated 0.26% or 42,102 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability holds 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 20,945 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated reported 75,487 shares. Fort Lp has invested 0.23% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Country Trust State Bank holds 0% or 1,582 shares in its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 7,126 shares. Argent Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.82% or 431,135 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.6% or 20,558 shares in its portfolio. Horrell Capital Mngmt has 0.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pzena Investment Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Hourglass Capital Ltd has 2.71% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 49,016 shares. 11,273 were reported by Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak. Palisade Capital Lc Nj reported 147,847 shares stake. Bankshares Of The West holds 3.52% or 158,737 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Cap Management Ri holds 327,103 shares or 6.8% of its portfolio. Violich Mngmt reported 104,929 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Management owns 1,865 shares. Fernwood Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 8,252 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Town And Country Bancorporation And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru, a Kentucky-based fund reported 22,700 shares. Oarsman Inc accumulated 23,147 shares. Scotia Cap has 917,519 shares. Arrow Corp has 3.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

