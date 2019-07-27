Moon Capital Management Trimmed Position in Home Depot (HD) as Share Value Rose; Lipe & Dalton Has Boosted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $1.66 Million as Share Price Declined

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357.88 million, down from 2,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 135.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 15,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25 million shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $7.66-$7.76, SAW $7.33-$7.43, EST.$7.54; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation has invested 0.4% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Focused Limited Liability Corporation has 3.63% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 432,300 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt has 92,181 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs invested in 0.43% or 33,380 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 73,924 shares. Monarch Capital Management Inc invested 2.93% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Spc Inc invested in 0.52% or 12,590 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 1.26% or 144,713 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd owns 23,506 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 22,248 shares. 7,070 are owned by Bessemer Securities Lc. Mitchell Capital Com has 12,826 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eqis Capital Mgmt has 0.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 1.18% or 300,526 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation invested in 70,414 shares.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30 shares to 21,943 shares, valued at $4.17B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.55 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93 million and $135.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,849 shares to 5,520 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,285 are owned by Field And Main Bankshares. Navellier & Associate reported 28,523 shares. The New York-based First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Marietta Inv Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.82% or 32,483 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Lp reported 16,416 shares stake. Moreover, Macquarie Grp has 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 254,902 shares. Bessemer holds 0.3% or 974,067 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holdg Inc invested in 32,223 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 21.40 million shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Brown Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,987 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 245,457 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 8,100 shares. Philadelphia reported 0.11% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.93% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bsw Wealth Partners reported 0.12% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

