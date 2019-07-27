Moon Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $84.24 Million as Stock Value Rose; Hl Financial Services Cut Position in Kayne Anderson Mlp/ (KYN) as Share Value Rose

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357.88 million, down from 2,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp/ (KYN) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 28,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,077 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 387,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp/ for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 385,918 shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 23,254 shares to 34,300 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intermediateetf (VCIT) by 78,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 5,304 shares valued at $80,515 was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.55 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.