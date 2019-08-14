Moon Capital Management Position in Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Lifted by $14.46 Million as Stock Declined; Temasek Holdings Private LTD Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $235.51 Million as Stock Declined

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 1,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 70,205 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763.13M, up from 68,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 248,144 shares traded or 13.28% up from the average. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 06/03/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LAUNCHES INNOVATION UNIT; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S 1Q 13.6% LOSS IS AMONG THE WORST IN ITS HISTORY; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 1.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 26.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76B, down from 27.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $421.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $162.06. About 20.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Limited Liability invested in 57,984 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Axa invested in 0% or 67,645 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns invested in 2,647 shares. Highlander Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 1,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 44,337 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Partners Lc has 46,030 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Freestone Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 343,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 2.10M shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 32,500 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 381,309 shares. Amer Int Gp invested in 18,332 shares.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 1,943 shares to 76,057 shares, valued at $4.47B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 30 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,864 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 35.85 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.