Moon Capital Management Position in Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Has Raised by $3.87 Million as Share Price Rose; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holder Hartline Investment Has Raised Its Stake by $304,380 as Stock Declined

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 171 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,042 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76M, up from 5,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $39.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.34. About 4.08 million shares traded or 9.12% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 45 shares as the company's stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 6,508 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $559.01M, up from 6,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $110.71. About 415,812 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 510 shares to 112,876 shares, valued at $5.27B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

