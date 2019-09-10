Moon Capital Management Maintains Stake in Cincinnati Finl (CINF); As Servicemaster Gbl (SERV) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Mrj Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $1.53 Million

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 45 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 6,508 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $559.01 million, up from 6,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $113.4. About 801,533 shares traded or 15.62% up from the average. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Gbl (SERV) by 47.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 33,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 36,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 69,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Gbl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 600,922 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 510 shares to 112,876 shares, valued at $5.27 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,494 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $19,965 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Partners Ltd holds 0.12% or 7,460 shares in its portfolio. 5,475 were accumulated by Savant Capital Lc. 24,088 were accumulated by Brinker. Us Natl Bank De invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Gateway Advisers Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Fmr Llc has 36,044 shares for 0% of their portfolio. London Communications Of Virginia reported 1.89% stake. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank invested 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 43,621 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc owns 646,134 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 2,869 were reported by Conning. First Eagle Invest Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.93M shares or 0.45% of the stock. 6,390 were accumulated by Curbstone Financial Mgmt. Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 5,064 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $49.38M for 38.78 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

