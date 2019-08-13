Moon Capital Management Maintains Position in Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR); American Intl Group (AIG) Holder Spindletop Capital Decreased Holding by $1.29 Million

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 136 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 17,619 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53B, up from 17,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $190.26. About 162,050 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 3.02M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net Investment Income From Insurance Companies Fell 9% to $3.3 Billion; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaller invested in 0.16% or 5,000 shares. Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.01 million shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Avenir Corp owns 58,625 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Rampart Inv Management Com Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 8,052 shares. Cs Mckee LP invested in 1.25% or 331,432 shares. Finemark Comml Bank accumulated 10,511 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 539 were reported by Hudock Cap Limited Liability Corp. Rothschild Investment Il stated it has 56,780 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 0.08% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Markston Interest Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.44% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Voya Investment owns 491,043 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Pdt Partners Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 342,046 shares. Roundview Capital Lc accumulated 7,272 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 510 shares to 112,876 shares, valued at $5.27 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,865 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

