Moon Capital Management LP Stake in Walmart (WMT) Increased by $4.83 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Lowered Holding

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $106.79. About 517,626 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s New Education Benefit Puts Cap and Gown within Reach for Associates; 16/03/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder in Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart, according to multiple reports this week; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Online Grocery Delivery Coast to Coast; 22/05/2018 – India’s small vendors try to topple Walmart’s $16bn Flipkart deal; 30/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart may get four seats on Flipkart’s ten-member board; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Invest in Flipkart Group, India’s Innovative eCommerce Company; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s online sales jump by a third; 06/04/2018 – FirstPost: Walmart wants to control Flipkart and India’s e-commerce market; US retail giant completes due diligence for; 21/03/2018 – Island Packet: Walmart talks about surveillance video after alleged Beaufort County abduction attempt; 06/04/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart finishes due diligence to buy Flipkart stake: Report

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 3,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 87,318 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, down from 91,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $70.54. About 1.32 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huber Mgmt holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 180,000 shares. Strategic Wealth Gp Llc has invested 0.19% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Town Country Bancorporation Trust Dba First Bankers Trust invested in 9,160 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated holds 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 34,014 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Liability Com has 0.15% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fred Alger Mgmt reported 354,489 shares stake. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fin has invested 0.32% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,039 shares. Oarsman Capital reported 5,052 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 128,433 shares. Godsey Gibb Associates owns 13,551 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 1.25M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Street Corp accumulated 69.21 million shares. Lincoln Natl holds 0.05% or 12,688 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 0.33% or 110,715 shares.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $204.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.92 million shares to 555,258 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 252,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,737 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fin Bankshares accumulated 88,541 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Plancorp Limited Liability Com holds 1.7% or 55,554 shares in its portfolio. Iat Reinsurance stated it has 0.48% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bell Bancorporation holds 0.93% or 42,750 shares in its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.21% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bokf Na owns 1.94M shares. Wms reported 72,054 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 47,778 shares. Axa reported 2.18M shares stake. 40,000 were reported by Cv Starr & Communications Trust. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.24% or 4,937 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 9,778 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus reported 937,866 shares. Bsw Wealth Partners accumulated 12,563 shares. 12,111 are held by Alpine Woods Investors Lc.

