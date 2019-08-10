Moon Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding in Walmart (WMT) as Share Price Rose; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Upped Position by $2.10 Million as Stock Value Declined

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 100.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 26,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 52,563 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 26,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 954,456 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 3.99 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 08/03/2018 – Walmart Associates in Florida To Receive Approximately $42.7 Million in Cash Bonuses; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – CO, SAM’S CLUB TO RESTRICT INITIAL ACUTE OPIOID PRESCRIPTIONS TO 7-DAY SUPPLY, WITH UP TO 50 MORPHINE MILLIGRAM EQUIVALENT MAXIMUM/DAY; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Would Own 40% of U.K. Business After Deal; 07/05/2018 – Walmart said on it would restrict opioid prescriptions to no more than a seven-day supply; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart The company already offers grocery pickup at 1,200 of its stores; 14/03/2018 – WALMART TARGETING MORE THAN 10% U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY YEAR END; 17/05/2018 – Walmart shutters its Scan & Go program; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 28/04/2018 – Walmart Weighs a U.K. Pullback as Rivals Gain Sway — 3rd Update; 06/03/2018 – 20-year-old sues Dick’s, Walmart over new age-restrictions on rifles

