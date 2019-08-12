Moon Capital Management LP Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose; American Intl. Group (AIG) Shareholder Beach Investment Counsel Lowered Position as Stock Value Rose

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 84.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 252,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 47,737 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 300,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $79.57. About 863,349 shares traded or 8.18% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in American Intl. Group (AIG) by 58.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 22,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 15,948 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 38,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in American Intl. Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 3.99 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.20M for 18.08 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). United Kingdom-based Legal General Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Tci Wealth Advisors owns 183 shares. Van Berkom Incorporated owns 1.14M shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 3,923 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advisors invested in 0% or 1,386 shares. Greenlight Cap holds 2.7% or 659,425 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 6,164 shares. Moreover, Dorsal Cap Mngmt Lc has 2.83% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Maverick Cap Ltd owns 637,570 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,112 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Company accumulated 1.00M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 21,077 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 42,125 shares.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Tempur Sealy International Stock Popped Wednesday – The Motley Fool” on October 03, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush Remains Bullish On Tempur Sealy After Checks Indicate Good Start For Tempur Breeze (NYSE:TPX) – Benzinga” published on May 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Tempur Sealy-Mattress Firm Reunion? Raymond James Says It’s Increasingly Likely – Benzinga” published on January 21, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Top Stocks for August 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Finding A Floor After Wild Swings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: William Blair Upgrades American International Group (AIG) to Outperform; LT Earnings Momentum – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.