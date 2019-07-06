Moon Capital Management LP Position in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Has Increased by $9.98 Million as Stock Value Declined; Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Position Has Increased by Hollencrest Securities Llc

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) by 301.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 116,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, up from 38,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $169.82. About 1.22 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500.

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 6.03 million shares traded or 10.98% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Suffers Its Worst Plunge in Nearly Eight Years; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Earnest Prns Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, Boston Advisors Limited has 0.21% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Benjamin F Edwards Communications holds 550 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has 19,861 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 11,173 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company invested in 1,736 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, a Iowa-based fund reported 4,021 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 14,140 shares stake. 50 are owned by Ironwood Fin Limited Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Fisher Asset Mgmt owns 237,051 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:JBT) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oil falls as disappointing economic data comes to the fore – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (NYSE:IFF) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 13,128 shares to 15,326 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Us Growth Etf (IUSG) by 53,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,940 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG).

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Past And The Future Of Bed Bath & Beyond – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 04/11/2019: SAVE,FRSH,BBBY – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 10, 2019 : BBBY, SEAC – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, World Wrestling Entertainment and Bed, Bath & Beyond – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bed Bath & Beyond: Fit As A Mallee Bull – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $204.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 39,764 shares to 3.41M shares, valued at $42.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 382,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,182 shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).