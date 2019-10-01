Moon Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Dana (DAN); Hmi Capital Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) Has Lowered as Shares Rose

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 457,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.15 million, down from 3.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $47.21. About 10.24 million shares traded or 27.05% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE, GOLDMAN MERCHANT; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REAL ESTATE INCOME TRUST BUYS $1.8B CANYON PORTFOLIO; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE LURES RETAIL CLIENTS WITH HELP OF ADVISER BOOT CAMP; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GENDER MEAN BONUS PAY GAP 75.4%; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone’s International Market Centers to Merge With AmericasMart; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 19/04/2018 – BX SAYS PERM CAP VEHICLES TO ACCT FOR MORE BIZ OVER TIME; 23/03/2018 – Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Unitholders Approve Transaction with Blackstone; 09/05/2018 – HFF REAL ESTATE LTD – HFF TEAM REPRESENTED SELLER BLACKSTONE, IN THE TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – BX: INTL MARKET CENTERS TO BE LARGEST OWNER OF SHOWROOM SPACE

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 38,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 250,235 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99 million, up from 212,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 984,277 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 09/03/2018 – DANA TOTAL CONSIDERATION VALUED AT ABT $3.5B; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S:DRIVELINE COMBINATION W/ DANA LEAVES GKN WEAKLEANS RTGS; 19/03/2018 – DANA BOOSTS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 26/03/2018 – GKN Will Now Receive $1.77B Cash from Dana; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY 4.0 PERCENT OF SALES; 09/03/2018 – MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC MRON.L – NOTES TODAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT BY GKN IN RELATION TO PROPOSED SALE OF ITS DRIVELINE BUSINESS TO DANA INCORPORATED; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive to Dana’s Diluted Adjusted EPS in 2019; 07/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S GKN GKN.L IN ADVANCED TALKS TO MERGE ITS DRIVELINE AUTOMOTIVE UNIT WITH DANA INCORPORATED DAN.N; 07/03/2018 – GKN suitor Melrose offers to make ‘formal undertakings’ to address concerns; GKN CEO says ‘many approaches’ received since Melrose offer; 30/04/2018 – DANA AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE BOOST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 55,940 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners accumulated 37,690 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Bank Of Hawaii has 0.03% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 9,000 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 1,212 shares. Sit Assoc stated it has 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Doliver Advisors Lp holds 9,026 shares. Kansas-based Waddell Reed Inc has invested 0.45% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Invesco Ltd reported 881,761 shares. Frontier Investment Mngmt has invested 0.2% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 6,000 were accumulated by First Personal Fincl Ser. Dt Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.71% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Washington Trust Company owns 4,650 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Blackstone wraps up acquisition of San Francisco mobile app advertising startup – San Francisco Business Times” on October 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Blackstone wraps up acquisition of mobile app advertising startup Vungle – New York Business Journal” published on September 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Blackstone Completes Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 2 Energy Stocks Could Be the Next Big-Time Buyout Recipients – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone rings up Vungle purchase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11M for 20.00 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dan Deming’s SMH Trade – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dana Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions – Business Wire” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Dana Incorporated Shares Are Down Another 13% Today – Motley Fool” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dana -3% after revenue warning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 247,384 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 3.92M shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp accumulated 0% or 51,911 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 3.98 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 133,554 shares. 535,438 are owned by Systematic Management Lp. Sei Investments owns 33,039 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,481 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Principal Fin Group reported 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc has invested 0.02% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 194,602 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc stated it has 0.02% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 521,560 shares.