Moon Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in Walmart (WMT); Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Position Upped by Glazer Capital Llc

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.01B market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $110.35. About 12.75M shares traded or 118.17% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 08/03/2018 – Walmart Associates in California To Receive Approximately $34 Million in Cash Bonuses; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart’s entry into India’s Flipkart may see founder Sachin Bansal’s exit – Economic Times; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 04/05/2018 – WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL TERMS COULD STILL CHANGE AND A DEAL ISN’T CERTAIN – BLOOMBERG CITING; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 30/04/2018 – WALMART INTL CEO: WILL KEEP LOOKING FOR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS; 17/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Ecommerce Helps Walmart, MAGA ETF; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Offers to Foot College Tuition Bills for U.S. Employees; 07/03/2018 – Walter Bloomberg: EXCLUSIVE- BIDDERS DISCOVER SIZEABLE TAX LIABILITIES IN WALMART BRAZIL OPERATIONS DURING DUE DILIGENCE; 30/05/2018 – To make this possible, Walmart is partnering with Guild Education

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $492.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 226,723 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “LSC Terminates Quad Merger, Gives Concerning Guidance – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quad/Graphics Close To A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,042 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Corp has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc accumulated 107,571 shares. Magnetar Fin Ltd Llc holds 53,530 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation reported 827,795 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Bluemountain Management Limited Co holds 21,340 shares. 28,055 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. Tci Wealth Advsr, a Arizona-based fund reported 50 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communications Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 4,241 shares stake. Lsv Asset Management invested 0.03% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Ubs Oconnor Limited Com holds 0% or 83,077 shares.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kbl Merger Corp Iv Com by 42,301 shares to 151,298 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chaserg Technlgy Acquisitn C by 286,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,480 shares, and cut its stake in Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Valley Investors Lc invested in 3.38% or 678,421 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 189,928 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Co accumulated 7,728 shares. Guardian Investment Management invested in 13,479 shares. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Syntal Capital Prtn Ltd stated it has 23,525 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Profund Advsr Ltd has 0.2% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 34,441 shares stake. Prudential Fin reported 0.27% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Financial Corporation In has 2,964 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Charter Tru accumulated 44,656 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd has 0.27% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Contravisory Investment Inc has 0% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 100 shares. West Chester Cap Advsrs Inc owns 1% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 4,894 shares. 4,707 are owned by Cookson Peirce And Co Incorporated.