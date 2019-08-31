Moon Capital Management LP Lowered Its Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holding as Valuation Rose; Sadoff Investment Management Cut T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position by $358,110; Market Value Rose

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 733,198 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.66M, down from 738,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 1.06M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile US CEO John Legere told CNBC that the carrier’s blockbuster buyout of Sprint will “super charge” competition and wireless speeds. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – Sprint deal could help T-Mobile offer ‘quad play,’ executives say; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT, T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS : DOW JONES/CNBC; 15/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Invites More Banks to $38b M&A Financing; 08/05/2018 – ABC13 Houston: #BREAKING: T-Mobile outage reported among customers in Housto; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE TO PAY CIVIL PENALTY OF $40M IN FCC SETTLEMENT; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile will pay $40 million to the U.S. Treasury; 06/03/2018 T-Mobile is Cleaning Up Wireless, Gets Recognized as an EPA Green Power Partner; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile US

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 77.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 1.92 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 555,258 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 1.84 million shares traded or 106.76% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,857 are held by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Morgan Stanley reported 2.35M shares. Covington Mngmt holds 350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gam Ag stated it has 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Central Natl Bank Trust stated it has 34,124 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.25% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bbva Compass Bancorp holds 0.06% or 13,215 shares. 116,884 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Moore Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested in 150,000 shares. Quaker Capital Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 455,724 shares or 12.04% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research Inc, California-based fund reported 9,990 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 144,933 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited reported 0.09% stake. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,349 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier invested 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

