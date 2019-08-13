Moon Capital Management LP Lifted Walmart (WMT) Position by $4.83 Million; Markston International Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $107.5. About 3.88M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer and technician Marc Chaikin find clear buy and sell signals in the charts of Akamai Technologies and Walmart; 16/05/2018 – Lord & Taylor Flagship Store Will Debut in Coming Weeks on Walmart.com; 16/05/2018 – Walmart To Debut More Than 125 Brands With Lord & Taylor Online Flagship — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 04/05/2018 – Caught in the Theranos Wreckage: Betsy DeVos, Rupert Murdoch and Walmart’s Waltons; 14/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO FINALIZING FLIPKART DEAL:BUS. STANDARD; 30/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Expanding Fashion Horizons; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev Ex-Currency $120.7 Billion; 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?; 09/05/2018 – Walmart: Expect to Maintain Strong Credit Profile

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 2,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 353,729 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.72 million, up from 350,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.29. About 15.62 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $204.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 382,671 shares to 212,182 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 39,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.41 million shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Com stated it has 0.1% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Haverford Tru has 0.04% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 20,832 shares. Swiss National Bank reported 5.55 million shares. Kentucky-based Town Country Bancorp Dba First Bankers has invested 0.42% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 22,847 shares. Centurylink Inv Management stated it has 16,397 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.52% or 149,052 shares. The New York-based Pzena Invest Mgmt has invested 0.88% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.11% stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.18% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd holds 0.59% or 344,980 shares. Epoch Prtn holds 232,523 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 3,346 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Com has invested 0.47% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘A Framework’: UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart’s Valuation Becoming Frothy – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Walmart Analyst Bullish Ahead Of Quarterly Report, Says Tariff Impact ‘Seems Manageable’ – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 2.26% or 1.43M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 590,277 are held by Voloridge Investment Limited Liability. M&T Comml Bank Corporation has invested 1.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South Texas Money Mgmt Limited holds 3.45% or 679,848 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital holds 129,564 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. Clark Estates Incorporated Ny has invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sadoff Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 71,341 shares. Central Corporation holds 1.87% or 100,000 shares. Lawson Kroeker Mngmt Ne, Nebraska-based fund reported 112,476 shares. First Utd Financial Bank Trust holds 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 8,941 shares. Davis owns 5,822 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 612,641 shares. Jackson Square Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 7.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: IRBT, VISL, TXN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Wall Street Is Expecting a Strong Report and Guidance From Microsoft – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pentagon watchdog investigating JEDI cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 490 shares to 10,883 shares, valued at $12.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,250 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).