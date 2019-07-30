Moon Capital Management LP Lifted Stake in Walmart (WMT) by $4.83 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Rose, Ashford Capital Management Raised Position by $1.05 Million

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $112.27. About 3.58 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Election over, new Malaysia PM gets down to business; 05/04/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Same-Store Sales Rose 13.5% in March (Table); 02/04/2018 – ThinkAdvisor: Walmart, Humana Move Closer as Separate Upheavals Threaten; 17/04/2018 – The upgraded website will be personalized based on a shopper’s local Walmart store; 15/05/2018 – FOCUS-A bid to save $300 million at HCR ManorCare, and disrupt U.S. healthcare; 14/03/2018 – WALMART U.S. STORES CEO FORAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s $16 Billion India Investment Creates Two Billionaires; 09/05/2018 – Walmart said on Wednesday that it would acquire an initial stake of roughly 77 percent in Flipkart; 06/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart plans $2-3 billion push for Flipkart; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY TOTAL U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.3 PCT

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 257.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 17,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,750 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 6,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.37. About 9.13 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Telecommunications Etf (IYZ) by 26,173 shares to 44,043 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 38,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,020 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Aerospace & Defence Etf (ITA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker Tru stated it has 19,378 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Beaumont Fincl Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,197 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 36,637 are owned by Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt reported 87,855 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 7.51 million shares. Private Wealth Advsr Inc invested in 1.98% or 89,738 shares. Chemung Canal Co has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Millennium Mngmt Limited Co reported 0% stake. Main Street Research Ltd holds 4.76% or 253,218 shares. Karp Mngmt stated it has 34,589 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Com Ltd accumulated 4,620 shares. Moreover, Telos Mgmt has 1.26% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 68,488 shares. First Merchants stated it has 0.96% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mercer Advisers Incorporated holds 0.5% or 12,692 shares in its portfolio.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $204.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.92M shares to 555,258 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 31,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,894 shares, and cut its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).