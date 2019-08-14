Moon Capital Management LP Lifted Its Walmart (WMT) Position; Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Increased Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position by $63.13 Million

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $106.2. About 7.44 million shares traded or 28.65% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 18/04/2018 – WALMART TO EXPAND ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s Flipkart Investment Includes $2B of New Equity Funding; 02/04/2018 – ARVEST BANK IS AN ARKANSAS BANK MAJORITY-OWNED BY THE FAMILY OF WALMART INC WMT.N FOUNDER SAM WALTON; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Murder suspect went shopping at Walmart during 2-day police standoff; 12/04/2018 – Walmart To Spend $200 Million On Store Construction, Remodeling And Technology In Florida — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son confirms Walmart to acquire India’s Flipkart; 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart retaliated against whistleblower: suit

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 27.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 539,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2.52M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.88 million, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17M shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc accumulated 381,704 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Field And Main Bancshares stated it has 13,750 shares. Huber Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 4.06% or 325,273 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Trust Ltd Company holds 2.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 131,900 shares. Bb&T owns 978,034 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hl Fincl Service Ltd Liability Co has 4.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.67M shares. Washington Tru reported 285,443 shares stake. Tortoise Mngmt owns 8,997 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa invested in 971,023 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 11,179 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp invested in 8,090 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 3.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, John G Ullman And Assoc Inc has 2.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atwood Palmer has 8,695 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Mai Capital stated it has 1.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8,969 shares to 920,422 shares, valued at $377.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 245,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.24M shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “India’s Jio forms Azure partnership – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $204.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 31,504 shares to 168,894 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qudian Inc by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital Management owns 0.2% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 32,759 shares. 5,326 were accumulated by Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs. Merriman Wealth Limited Com holds 3,388 shares. Birmingham Mgmt Al invested in 8,770 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Park Avenue Secs Limited Com invested in 0.07% or 13,727 shares. 173,129 were reported by Gw Henssler & Assocs Ltd. 1832 Asset Mgmt L P, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 661,205 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Pa has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). The South Carolina-based Colonial Trust Advisors has invested 0.55% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cardinal Capital Mngmt has invested 1.36% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 6.25 million were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Inc. Central State Bank holds 0.01% or 465 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Mngmt has invested 0.29% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Parsec Finance Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ingalls & Snyder invested in 0.27% or 58,018 shares.