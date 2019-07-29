Moon Capital Management LP Lifted Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stake by $9.98 Million; Stock Declined; Healthcor Management LP Lifted Holding in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 6.51M shares traded or 14.25% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Suffers Its Worst Plunge in Nearly Eight Years; 24/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 90.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 722,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.57 million, up from 793,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 525,688 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $204.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 39,764 shares to 3.41 million shares, valued at $42.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.92 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,258 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 1.65M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md accumulated 73,327 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Invesco invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Principal Fincl Gp owns 660,122 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 2.26M shares. 2.70 million were reported by Fil Limited. Quantbot Techs LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 73,103 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 25,415 shares in its portfolio. Csat Advisory Lp holds 0.13% or 15,436 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Euclidean Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.99% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 63,000 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited owns 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 209,753 shares. Assetmark Incorporated accumulated 7,001 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey holds 76,527 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 1,808 shares. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Vanguard Gp stated it has 8.16M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 243,985 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Invesco owns 0.06% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 1.92 million shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 9,322 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 1,100 are held by Lazard Asset Lc. 14,919 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 2,989 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 7,475 shares. 1.52M were reported by Healthcor Mgmt Limited Partnership. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 25,305 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Group Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 392,480 shares to 157,520 shares, valued at $43.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,810 shares, and cut its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO).