Moon Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Dana (DAN); Shareholder Charter Trust Company Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Holding

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 2,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 91,439 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.10M, up from 88,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 21.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing; 18/04/2018 – Billboard: Spotify Confirms Hiring of Carl Chery, Apple Music’s Former Head of Artist Curation; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad will start at $299 for schools. (So, the same $329 for everyone else?) It’s available to order today, and will start shipping and arriving this week. #AppleEDUchat; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Apple and lemon; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 26/03/2018 – Spotify sees revenue growth easing as gears up for listing

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 38,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 250,235 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99M, up from 212,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 1.56M shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84, REV VIEW $7.69 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – DANA HOLDERS WILL OWN ABT 52.75% OF CO; 02/05/2018 – Spicer® Driveline Featured on 2018 Medium-Duty Truck of the Year; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive to Dana’s Diluted Adjusted EPS in 2019; 30/04/2018 – Dana Sees FY Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $3.05; 12/04/2018 – Dana Demonstrates Truck, All-Wheel Drive and Electric Gearbox Technologies during Winter Test in Arjeplog, Sweden, Upper Penins; 19/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated Increases Guidance for Full Year 2018; 09/03/2018 – GKN PLC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.5 BLN; 22/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N – PRODUCTION OF SILVERADO CLASS 4, 5, AND 6 TRUCKS IS SLATED TO BEGIN IN LATE 2018; 09/03/2018 – DANA INC SAYS RELATING TO DEAL WITH GKN, 3-YR IMPLEMENTATION COST EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $250 MLN – $300 MLN – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has 1.54M shares. Elm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,401 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 3.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 22,095 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 510,452 shares. Torray Lc holds 114,867 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 1.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 58,121 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 2,612 shares. American Registered Advisor Incorporated invested 3.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cortland Assocs Mo has 0.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). David R Rahn & accumulated 3.21% or 14,213 shares. Court Place Advsrs, Maryland-based fund reported 11,858 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur accumulated 149,856 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 0.08% or 9,000 shares.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (XLK) by 6,679 shares to 554,304 shares, valued at $43.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Germany Index (EWG) by 20,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,867 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

