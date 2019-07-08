Moon Capital Management LP Increased Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Position by $9.98 Million as Shares Declined; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (Call) (CMG) Market Value Rose, Bank Of Montreal Trimmed by $44.53 Million Its Stake

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Call) (CMG) by 75.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 62,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, down from 82,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $12.32 during the last trading session, reaching $751.86. About 183,510 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Effective Tax Rate Was 36.9% for 1Q; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS `NO NEED’ TO START FRANCHISING NOW; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Won’t Cut Prices or Introduce Combo Meals; Not ‘Playing That Game’; 22/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE KATHERINE POLK FAILLA REJECTS INVESTORS’ CLAIM THAT CHIPOTLE FRAUDULENTLY CONCEALED SAFETY RISKS; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 130 to 150 New Restaurant Openings in 2018; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – HIRED CHRIS BRANDT AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO REVIEW STORES THAT HAVE NEGATIVE CASH FLOW; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO Says No to Breakfast, Yes to Longer Hours

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 2.46 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 03/04/2018 – WNBC 4: Toys R Us Gift Cards Can Be Exchanged for Bed Bath & Beyond Credit; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $204.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 39,764 shares to 3.41 million shares, valued at $42.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 381,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,876 shares, and cut its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 EPS, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54M for 50.80 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

