Moon Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Walmart (WMT); Masco (MAS) Holder 1St Source Bank Cut Stake as Valuation Rose

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 5.71 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene No. 2 exec leaves abruptly; Walmart looks at buying PillPack; 10/04/2018 – Walmart taps Postmates for grocery delivery service; 20/04/2018 – Living In an Amazon vs. Walmart World; 17/05/2018 – Walmart earnings: $1.14 per share, vs $1.12 expected; 10/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart Board Approves Stake Sale to Walmart-Led Group -Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Invest in Flipkart Group, India’s Innovative eCommerce Company; 12/03/2018 – NYFarmer: @TomDeppen @miller_peachy @wildwestleft No, Walmart can just source milk cheaper from a couple of mega farms; 17/05/2018 – As oil rises, warnings emerge from U.S. retailers

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 7,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 33,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 2.08M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 2,439 shares to 138,924 shares, valued at $39.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets (VWO) by 35,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $200.21M for 14.34 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 125,638 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. Hennessy invested in 71,300 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.07% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 20,713 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 12,875 shares. Harris Associates Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 633,530 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 290,873 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc holds 0.06% or 2.20 million shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). American Gru reported 109,929 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0.04% or 1.85 million shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.4% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 1.08 million shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 2.82 million shares stake. 3.94 million were accumulated by Geode Management.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.2% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.48% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bb&T reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Boys Arnold And reported 30,611 shares. First Natl Bank & Tru Company Of Newtown stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Australia-based Westpac Bk Corporation has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bangor National Bank has invested 0.29% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt holds 12,635 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd, a West Virginia-based fund reported 3,831 shares. Linscomb Williams stated it has 7,595 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd has 8,070 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 7,093 shares. Junto Mgmt Lp invested in 525,567 shares or 2.95% of the stock. Cs Mckee LP invested in 247,316 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank owns 2,560 shares.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $204.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 381,343 shares to 101,876 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 252,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,737 shares, and cut its stake in Qudian Inc.