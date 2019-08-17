Moon Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY); Facebook (FB) Shareholder Sheffield Asset Management Lifted Stake

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 28,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg has broken his silence over a scandal involving the profiles; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 14/03/2018 – Plotaverse Makes Facebook’s Top 10 Apps List; 18/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Facebook investigating employee over ties to Trump campaign data firm; 20/05/2018 – FACEBOOK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. – FB; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Dodges EU Bullet as Markets Deliver Rapid Retribution; 03/04/2018 – Facebook probe tests regulator’s ability to rein in Silicon Valley; 16/03/2018 – FB: DEVELOPING: Facebook is suspending Trump-affiliated political research firm Cambridge Analytica. Story to come. – ! $FB; 05/04/2018 – Facebook has a tobacco problem, researchers say

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company's stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.48. About 5.57 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,650 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 2.02 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 347,597 shares. Rowland & Counsel Adv invested in 27,963 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 28,400 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has 0.08% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 11.58M shares. Principal Financial Gru holds 660,122 shares. Moon Mngmt LP has 5.78% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Swiss Financial Bank holds 0% or 251,600 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Co has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp stated it has 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). 75,838 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest has 101,100 shares. Natixis invested in 0.01% or 61,120 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 201,511 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $204.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.92 million shares to 555,258 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qudian Inc by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson & Lc owns 95,969 shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 757,895 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 1.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Legacy Capital Ptnrs holds 5,902 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management reported 50,847 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Vident Investment Advisory Lc owns 12,245 shares. Carroll Financial Associates has 3,336 shares. Karp Cap Management Corp holds 13,698 shares. Granite Point Cap LP holds 56,250 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Moneta Group Inc Invest Advsr Limited has invested 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 152,190 were reported by Daiwa Securities Gp Incorporated. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has 6,352 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Parametric Assoc Limited Company has 1.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Ohio-based Sequoia Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Headinvest Ltd accumulated 1,432 shares or 0.07% of the stock.