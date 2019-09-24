Moon Capital Management LP Holding in Lear (LEA) Cut as Stock Declined; Hutchinson Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) as Shares Rose

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 3,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 14,100 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 17,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.74. About 13,755 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) by 25.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,363 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, up from 15,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $123.85. About 565,075 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 568,194 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Carroll Assoc has 41,088 shares. Long Road Counsel Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,319 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Jacobs & Communications Ca owns 47,759 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Country Club Trust Co Na has 114,022 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Founders Ltd Liability reported 10,487 shares. Moreover, Adirondack has 2.44% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Thompson Invest Management reported 59,601 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 3,383 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James & Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,504 shares in its portfolio. Pettee has invested 2.91% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ameriprise Finance holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10.20 million shares. Fayerweather Charles has invested 3.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Wetherby Asset has 0.62% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 51,686 shares.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $292.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 600,000 shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $113.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura stated it has 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 15,413 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Mufg Americas Hldgs invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Redmond Asset Ltd Llc holds 8,834 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 74,032 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 57,000 are held by Lodge Hill Capital Ltd Company. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 0.02% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.23% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.13% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 7,800 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 2,346 shares. Dearborn Partners Lc accumulated 4,220 shares. James Invest Rech, a Ohio-based fund reported 16,628 shares.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 earnings per share, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.06M for 8.51 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

