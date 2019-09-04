Moon Capital Management LP Holding in Cosan LTD (CZZ) Has Lowered by $21.15 Million; Bessemer Group Lowered Parker (PH) Position by $358,245; Stock Declined

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Parker (PH) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 2,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 2,133 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, down from 4,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Parker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $162.74. About 313,712 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 77.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 1.92M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 555,258 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 386,015 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $475,174 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial Svcs has 22 shares. Brinker Capital invested in 0.02% or 2,865 shares. Decatur Cap Mgmt has 44,188 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability invested 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Covington Invest Advisors owns 4,333 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 122,516 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0.03% or 106,893 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 7,170 shares. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks has invested 0.01% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Scout Invests reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Allstate holds 0.11% or 24,324 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 316,063 shares. Benin Mngmt Corporation has 1,860 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 431,639 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 295,511 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $127.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Defiance Finl Corp (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 15,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).