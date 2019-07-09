Moon Capital Management LP Holding in Cosan LTD (CZZ) Has Decreased by $21.15 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Vocera Communications (VCRA) Stock Price Rose, Redwood Investments Upped Stake by $1.84 Million

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 59,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 382,916 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.11 million, up from 323,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 133,788 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has risen 39.28% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.9% Position in Vocera Comms; 07/05/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c; 22/05/2018 – MANAGEMENT HEALTH SOLUTIONS NAMES TODD PLESKO AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Base Year – Vocera – Professional Services and Maintenance for Clinical; 24/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 07/05/2018 – Major Health Partners Improves Clinical Workflows and Patient Satisfaction with Vocera Solution; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.28 TO $0.48; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 77.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 1.92M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 555,258 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 599,793 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 17.96% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 29,601 shares to 362,597 shares, valued at $18.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 232,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,839 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $1.43 million activity. LANG BRENT D. had sold 10,000 shares worth $402,166. On Monday, January 14 the insider HILLEBRAND JEFF sold $162,237. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $191,550 was sold by Spencer Justin. $326,242 worth of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) shares were sold by O’KEEFE SHARON. JOHNSON PAUL T also sold $491,960 worth of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) on Monday, January 7.

More notable recent Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Vocera Announces New Platform Enhancements to Improve Patient, Staff Experience – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Report: Developing Opportunities within OMNOVA Solutions, Natural Health Trends, Vocera Communications, Oppenheimer, CytomX Therapeutics, and The Ultimate Software Group â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on August 03, 2018. More interesting news about Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vocera -19.7% amid weak guidance, analyst cuts – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vocera Communications (VCRA) CEO Brent Lang on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 15,696 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Company accumulated 47,802 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 87,318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability reported 40,856 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 21,892 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advisors Lc has invested 0.06% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,670 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial invested in 495 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 27,532 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 0.01% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Geode Management Ltd Co invested in 0% or 347,767 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Macquarie Group accumulated 0% or 30,343 shares. Amer Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).