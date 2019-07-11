Moon Capital Management LP Holding in Cosan LTD (CZZ) Has Cut as Stock Rose; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Lowered Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding by $68.48 Million; Valuation Rose

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 77.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 1.92 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 555,258 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 396,882 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 17.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 96.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 580,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 600,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $111.5. About 104,395 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 12/03/2018 – Starboard Responds to Mellanox’s Proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Growth Opportunities for Mellanox – Nasdaq” on February 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mellanox raises asking price to $6.7B – report – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nvidia: Marching Toward HPC Leadership Through Mellanox – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Sell-Off On M&A Noise Is An Opportunity With Mellanox – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Global X Robotics and AI ETF Is Just OK Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.67 million activity. 5,714 Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) shares with value of $545,630 were sold by Johnson Amal M.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 170,000 shares to 341,260 shares, valued at $59.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 706,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 12.62% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $64.07M for 24.03 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Artisan Prns Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd holds 0.14% or 30,476 shares. S Muoio Com Limited Liability has 12,000 shares. Halcyon Prtn Ltd Partnership has 81,907 shares. Westchester Cap accumulated 311,400 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Bamco Inc Ny owns 161,414 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Nwq Invest Mngmt Llc has invested 1.64% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Gabelli Funds Ltd Company has 0.21% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 276,484 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 78,708 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 28,937 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Nomura holds 2,406 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 590,825 are held by Canada Pension Plan Board. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 262,638 shares. 18,000 are owned by Longfellow Invest Ltd Liability Corporation.

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 149% – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HB Fuller Co (FUL) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Despite Ongoing Operational Improvements, Cosan Still Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2017. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adecoagro Continues To Underperform Despite A Respectable Underlying Business – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.