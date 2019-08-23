Moon Capital Management LP Holding in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Has Raised by $9.98 Million as Valuation Declined; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Ims Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839,000, down from 3,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $291.51. About 4.43M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 01/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Netflix turning heads in Hollywood by spending billions to lure talent; 15/03/2018 – Washington Times: Netflix now plans to carry news, poised to shape current affairs for 118 million subscribers; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Designated Survivor’ May Be Revived at Netflix After ABC Cancellation; 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 13/03/2018 – Netflix’s Massive Rally Draws Attention of Skeptics

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 3.65 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond offers to buy old Toys R Us gift cards for store credit; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 69.41 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr LP reported 0.11% stake. Bristol John W & Inc Ny invested in 174,069 shares. Bb&T invested in 20,285 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.3% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Soros Fund Limited Liability Corporation owns 50,000 shares. Guyasuta Investment reported 3,535 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt invested in 2,020 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Miura Glob Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.58% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 75,000 shares. Psagot Inv House stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Caprock Grp invested in 2,120 shares. Indiana-based Walter & Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv has invested 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc invested in 2,900 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 2,008 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Ltd Co has invested 0.6% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dragoneer Investment Gp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 81,805 shares.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74M and $122.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $204.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 31,504 shares to 168,894 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 39,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

