Moon Capital Management LP Holding in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Has Upped as Stock Price Declined; Duke Energy New (DUK) Shareholder Sadoff Investment Management Increased Its Holding

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 7.77 million shares traded or 15.24% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 03/04/2018 – WNBC 4: Toys R Us Gift Cards Can Be Exchanged for Bed Bath & Beyond Credit; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 130,510 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, up from 126,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.02M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $204.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.92 million shares to 555,258 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 382,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,182 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 2.16M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 2.89M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 503 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Com reported 493,656 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. 24,801 are owned by Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Macquarie Gru Ltd has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Contrarius Invest Management Ltd stated it has 9.23 million shares or 8.21% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 49,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 15,436 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 787 shares. Greylin Mangement Inc reported 36,200 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 343,110 shares. Highbridge Cap Management reported 65,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen & Steers Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 1.46M shares. Farmers Trust reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Silvercrest Asset Gru Lc holds 0.02% or 18,773 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.08% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 220,169 shares. Conning holds 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 14,551 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 31,785 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Netherlands-based Kempen Mgmt Nv has invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 4.00 million were reported by Capital World. Founders Financial Secs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.24% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hanson Doremus Investment has invested 0.82% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Chemical National Bank & Trust accumulated 13,116 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) stated it has 12,395 shares. Enterprise Fincl Services has invested 0.15% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). First Foundation Advisors owns 3,464 shares. The New York-based Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.33% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15,871 shares to 605,133 shares, valued at $76.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,279 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

