Moon Capital Management LP Has Upped Position in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) by $9.98 Million; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Raised National Retail Pptys (NNN) Holding by $1.53 Million; Market Value Declined

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 6.60 million shares traded or 8.60% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING ITS NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY FISCAL 2020; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING COMP. SALES, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO BEGIN IN FISCAL 2018; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 87.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 27,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 59,681 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 31,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.82. About 669,424 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic LP has invested 0.04% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Us Financial Bank De accumulated 10,855 shares. Buckingham Cap Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Vanguard holds 0.01% or 13.30 million shares. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 26,749 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc has 14.71 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Com invested in 318,068 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 37,211 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Advisory Services Ltd Liability holds 978 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0% or 429 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 24,219 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested in 70,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manchester Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $204.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 39,764 shares to 3.41 million shares, valued at $42.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 381,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,876 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 11,500 shares to 289,362 shares, valued at $35.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:CXP) by 58,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,794 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

